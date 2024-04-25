WATCH: Transport industry working to accommodate people with disabilities

The focal point of Ramaphosa’s address was continuing attempts to guarantee universal access in the transport system. These efforts comprise measures set to secure accessibility for people with disabilities.

The government shared plans of inclusivity for people with disabilities in the transport industry.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his keynote address at the Transport Summit on universal accessibility in Johannesburg.

Universal access in the transport industry

Ramaphosa said municipalities around the country are executing integrated public transport programs as part of revised urban planning for road users.

“The Public Transport Network Grant is one of the mechanisms being used to promote the implementation of universal design and universal access. There are now 10 integrated public transport network municipalities receiving the grant, with specific conditions on universal accessibility,” he said.

Additionally, he recognised the need to radically alter South Africa’s transport system to fully accommodate everyone.

ALSO READ: Taxpayers taken for a ride: Saps guzzle over R42m on fuel for VIP protection cars

The focal point of Ramaphosa’s address was continuing attempts to guarantee universal access in the transport system. These efforts comprise measures set to secure accessibility for people with disabilities.

“The Department of Transport has gazetted a national policy for parking discs that will enable drivers with disabilities to use a disc obtained in one part of the country everywhere in South Africa.

“The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has developed a universal access policy with norms and standards. It has committed to speed up its work to ensure that trains are accessible and station platforms are level. The Gautrain has had level boarding on its trains since its inception.”

READ MORE: Community Chat: Is this bridge worth R5m?

Inclusive infrastructure

The president encouraged the inventing of inclusive infrastructure from the get go, instead of having inventions redesigned at later stages. He said not doing it right the first time was costly.

Moreover, he highlighted the increase of awareness in the aviation industry, especially in dealing with passengers’ affairs from an objective viewpoint.

“Airports Company South Africa, working with airlines, is working to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities across its facilities. These efforts include the introduction of designated parking spaces for persons with disabilities, assisted passenger lounges, and designated private search facilities at security gates,” said Ramaphosa.

NOW READ: Outa lodges complaint against Sanral over R4.7bn tender in KZN

Transport infrastructure repairs

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for all transporting industries to repair existing systems with defects while preparing for emerging technologies.

According to the president state-owned companies and industry partners are considering renovations to the universal accessibility in the maritime sector. These include inland waterways, river crossings, ports, sailing and yachting clubs.

“No discussion on universal access would be complete without considering the impact of emerging technologies and new business models on transportation, including e-hailing, car sharing and the like. These new systems are rapidly transforming the sector and must be factored into planning, in collaboration with the service provider companies.”

MORE TO READ: Traffic cop recruitment: We want answers, to be employed, say applicants

He added that issues of the same nature should be addressed in the taxi sector. To which, he mentioned, conveys approximately 70% of South Africans.

“It is pleasing that the minibus taxi services have, where tasked, been able to demonstrate reasonable accommodation of passengers with disabilities,” he said.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa called attention to the country’s development in safeguarding and improving the dignity and rights of individuals with disabilities.

“In 2007, South Africa adopted the UN [United Nations] Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which makes provision for the rights of South Africans with disabilities to equality, dignity, safety and freedom of movement.

“Through the Presidential Working Group on Disability, we have sought to ensure that our policies, programs and practices are inclusive and that persons with disabilities are able to participate fully and freely in all aspects of our national life,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng taxi war: Retaliation over impounded vehicles leaves residents stranded

Pedestrian safety

Ramaphosa said pedestrian’s lives should also be protected. He suggested this be done through the improvement of road standards and signs. He called for the accessibility and integration of pedestrian crossing infrastructure.

“Walking and cycling should not cost anyone their life. The last 27 years have seen little improvement in the accident rate among cyclists and pedestrians. This must change. It requires a change in the behavior of drivers and in the culture of enforcement,” the president added.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa’s address at transport summit on universal accessibility