Protestors storm KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s private home

A group of protestors stormed the private home of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Saturday night.

It’s understood that an illegal gathering had taken place outside the home while her family, including children were inside.

Group was well organised

According to the KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison the group which appeared well organised stormed the private home of the and hurled insults and intimidating theatrics at the family.

The incident has caused trauma and fear to family members especially children.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, has since ordered a swift investigation into the incident.

Hlomuka, who is also the Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) said the illegal gathering by over 100 people at night outside the premier’s residence smacks of dubious intentions and posed a threat to her family members.

“The Premier is a thick skinned public representative who is able to handle all matters that come with being a public representative. However, to storm a private residence and intimidate children is crossing the line,” said Hlomuka.

Protestors crossed the line

While the KZN government was not against protests, the actions of the demonstrators targeting Dube-Ncube’s private residence was an intimidatory tactic and the Provincial Government will deal decisively with those involved.

“Protest action are permitted in terms of our Constitution but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability,” said Hlomuka.

“We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family member who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office.

Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults especially observed by children,” he added.

The South African Police Service must investigate the legality of this action whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens.

The police investigation will include exploring violations of the Public Gatherings Act and other relevant legislations.

