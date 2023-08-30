Earthquake rocks several areas in Joburg
The earthquake was felt by various communities just before 9:30pm on Wednesday.
The earthquake was felt by various communities on Wednesday. Photo for illustration: iStock
An earthquake has rocked several areas in Johannesburg, including Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
Various communities also felt the earthquake, including Krugersdorp and Roodepoort on the West Rand just before 9:30pm on Wednesday.
According to Volcano Discovery, a light magnitude earthquake hit Randfontein.
“Light mag. 3.2 earthquake – 9.1 km southeast of Randfontein, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023 at 9:24 pm (GMT +2)”
There were no reports of any damage or injuries at the time.
This is not the first time that an earthquake has hit Gauteng.
In June 2023, South Africans were awoken by a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake, which was felt across large parts of Gauteng.
The earthquake hit the Gauteng province at approximately 2:38am early on Sunday morning, causing homes and buildings to shake.
This is a developing story
