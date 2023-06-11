JUST IN: Powerful tremor hits large parts of Gauteng

By Faizel Patel

A powerful 4.5 magnitude tremor has been felt across large parts of Gauteng.

The tremor hit at approximately 2:38am early on Sunday morning.

Regional weather service Gauteng Weather shared the details of the tremor on social media platform Twitter.

The epicentre of the tremor is believed to be near Boksburg on the East Rand.

“Estimated 4.5-magnitude tremor with epicentre near Boksburg, felt across large parts of Gauteng at 02:38am,” it tweeted.

There have been no reports of any damages or injuries to people.

South Africans took to social media to share their experience of the tremor which was felt as Pretoria.