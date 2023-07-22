Did Joburg just experience another earth tremor?

By Faizel Patel

Another earth tremor has rocked several parts of Johannesburg.

The tremor was felt by various communities including Krugersdorp on the West Rand and Soweto just after 7pm on Saturday night.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their experiences of the tremor.

Reports of an earth tremor in areas on the West Rand.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2023

“Reports of an earth tremor in areas on the West Rand,” tweeted Abramjee while John Sukazi said it was also felt in Soweto.

#earthquake another earthquake in Soweto 😭😭😭😭

The ANC must appoint a minister of underground shaking 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9ouFt39hAN— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) July 22, 2023

#earthquake

Another Tremor in Roodepoort 😭😭😭it’s time to relocate!!!— Palesa 👑 (@Mpho04457771) July 22, 2023

Did yall feel that #Tremor in #JHB south now?

There were no loud bangs, so can't be an explosion of any sort. #earthquake #johannesburg— Yogita (@YogitaRed8) July 22, 2023

Boksburg earthquake

In June, South Africans were awoken to a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake which was felt across large parts of Gauteng.

The earthquake hit the Gauteng province at approximately 2:38am early on Sunday morning 10 June 2023 causing homes and buildings to shake.

The National Council for Geoscience said Sunday morning’s tremor in Gauteng measured a magnitude of 4.4.

The council’s website earlier stated the magnitude at 4.7.

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM), in the East Rand of Johannesburg,” it said.

Soweto earthquake

Just two weeks later, Johannesburg residents were shaken awake by the 2.2 magnitude earthquake originating in Soweto.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that Thursday’s earthquake happened at around 03:15AM in the south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng has been rocked by a series of disasters in the past few months.

Joburg explosion

Last week the Johannesburg CBD was rocked by an explosion that claimed one life and injured 48 others.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the explosion, which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik streets.

Technicians believe the cause of the Bree Street explosion, in the Joburg CBD, is a collection of gases that built up in the sewerage system.

Braam Fischerville explosion

Just a day after the destructive explosion rocked Johannesburg, emergency services responded to another blast in Braam Fischerville, Soweto.

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the explosion resulted from dynamite connected to a vehicle battery. Three people were affected by the blast.

Chloorkop explosion

On Friday, yet another explosion has hit Gauteng. This time in Ekurhuleni. It is understood the explosion happened on Friday morning, in Chloorkop, Kempton Park. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said one person was injured in the blast.

Boksburg gas leak

Earlier this month, at least 17 people including women and children died after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said preliminary investigations revealed that the nitrate oxide was being used by illegal miners in the area to extrapolate what is perceived as gold from the soil in the informal settlement.

The mayor of Ekurhuleni, Sivuyile Ngodwana, extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

