Probe after Bela Bela pupils allegedly assault teachers [VIDEO]

The Limpopo education department is investigating Bela Bela High School pupils who assaulted two teachers last week.

The department of education in Limpopo is investigating a case in which pupils from Bela Bela High School assaulted two teachers last week.

It is alleged that the confrontation started when two pupils who arrived late were denied entry to the school premises.

They scaled the fence and mobilised other pupils, who were already in class, to join them and reportedly assaulted the teachers.

Investigation underway

Limpopo department of education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala confirmed that an internal investigation on the matter was underway.

“The department appreciates law enforcement agencies’ prompt intervention and confirms that internal investigations are underway.

“Departmental officials are working to establish measures for decisive action against the pupils’ irresponsible behaviour.

“In light of this incident, it’s crucial to reflect on the importance of maintaining discipline.”

Taueatsoala said the South African Schools Act of 1996 emphasised the role of school governing bodies (SGBs) in adopting and enforcing a pupil code of conduct to ensure a disciplined environment.

He said the code should promote positive discipline and self-discipline, rewarding exemplary conduct and addressing misconduct.

When asked whether the pupils were arrested or not, he did not give a straight answer, but emphasised that the matter was being investigated by the department. Sources within the department said the pupils had not been arrested.

The Citizen sent an inquiry to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba concerning the matter, but he did not respond.

SGBs, public servants slam behaviour of pupils

National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanye criticised the behaviour of the pupils.

“School governing bodies must strengthen policies formulated in codes of conduct for pupils. “SGBs need the department’s support to address this issue,” said Matakanye.

The Public Servants Association, a trade union representing teachers, said it condemned these “unacceptable actions”.

