EC social development spends up to R5000 per pupil on uniforms

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) together with the Department of Social Development in the Eastern Cape says it is spending up to R5000 per pupil for the purposes of buying much-needed uniforms.

According to the department, hundreds of pupils from across the Eastern Cape province will soon benefit from the newly introduced SRD (Social Relief of Distress) School Uniform assistance programme which will officially be available as of Thursday 1 February.

Economic circumstances

Social development MEC, Bukiwe Fanta, explained: “The programme will be made available for children whose prevailing economic circumstances qualify for the provision of SRD School Uniform.

“They must fall below the poverty line as determined by the Statistics South Africa. School uniform caters for learners from Grade R (in instances where uniform is required) until they reach Grade 12.

“Children are able to receive school uniform in a two-year cycle subject to qualifying criteria.”

The department said it was also set to spend R35 million in the current financial year for the sanitary dignity packs.

Fanta explained that the initiative was set to target 84000 pupils form quantile 1 – 3 Schools, Special Schools and Farm Schools.

Sanitary dignity packs

Fanta explained: “The Department appointed four service providers to supply and deliver sanitary dignity packs to the identified Schools.

“As the provincial government, we are very happy that we have finally started distributing these dignity packs. As you will all understand, girl learners especially from underprivileged homes miss a number of learning days due to lack of resources. Now, we say no girl learner will miss school ever again.”

In October last year, the Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape found that school uniform and appearance policies infringe on pupils’ dignity, including the regulation of hair length, enforcing gender-stereotypical uniforms, and treating appearance violations as disciplinary issues.

According to the commission’s report, binary school uniforms oppressed individuality and limited self-expression, with the cost of school uniforms being prohibitive and possibly leading to discrimination.