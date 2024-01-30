The SA government never fails to stoop even lower than before

If our national crime statistics are supposedly a reflection of our society as a whole, we are in very deep trouble.

Gwede Mantashe (L), South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), South African President and president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa (R), both wearing scarfs in the colours of the Palestinian flag, react as they attend the 112th ANC Anniversary rally in Mbombela on January 13, 2024.

Why does our government continue to label its successive failures as progress?

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Which side is really running SA?

These statistics illustrate gross incompetence at all levels of law enforcement and speak directly to dismal failure of the police department.

Our murder rate is astronomical, bordering on genocide. Human rights abuses occur daily and are part of people’s ongoing struggle to survive.

People have already died of hunger in our country and our dignity is being trampled on.

The media is unable to report all of the horrors we suffer daily as there is not enough space left to publish other stories.

Our educational system and policies have seemingly eradicated discipline in schools and forced competent teachers to leave.

Why does the government want to ensure school leavers are poorly educated? Is it because poorly educated people can be manipulated?

Or does it want to make the uneducated believe that it is doing a good job? Have our foreign policy failures made us vulnerable to becoming proxy propagandists for pariah states?

Is our government so desperate to gain pariah statehood at the cost of losing almost R900 billion in trade?

On a daily basis, our country is subjected to gross government incompetence, mismanagement, the pilfering of the state’s already empty coffers, and worse.

The South African Social Security Agency’s paying of grants to dead people, totalling more than R140 million, is a perfect example of the continued blundering our government is engaged in. And this begs the question: who got paid for these grants?

And what will happen when the taxpayers start deliberately withholding taxes because of this mismanagement? South Africans are already desperately trying to abandon our dysfunctional public services where capacity and quality is nonexistent.

Is the government expecting the private sector to fix this mess as well while trying to stifle business with dysfunctional policies?

The government does not consider any of its myriad failures to be the result of its own self-created arrogant incompetence. Instead, it labels them as “unintentional errors”, and promptly blames colonialism or something else.

Only dumb people believe this worn-out fallacy. But where is the accountability – or does it not apply to government ministers and their minions?

And while people are unemployed and starving, the recent flow of alcohol in Mbombela to celebrate the ruling party’s almost 30 years of misrule and corruption is criminal.

But it seems the only way to get people to applaud the failures of government touted as successes is to ensure they can overindulge in alcohol.

Of course, those not lucky to get a bottle of extremely expensive Armand de Brignac French champagne could console themselves with free T-shirts and packets of food.

A few days prior to this costly alcohol-soaked “let us hand out food parcels and T-shirts to fool our stupid voters” celebration, the country was close to financial collapse.

So where has all of this money suddenly come from? Has our government been bought? Or has it been bribed into being a propaganda machine for others?

Efforts to prevent hard-working citizens from partaking in the economy of SA is a policy that is often blamed on “white monopoly capital”.

White, coloured and Indian entrepreneurs, whether Buddhist, Christian or Muslim, have worked hard for their successes.

Why hate them so passionately? If a certain race group wants to work and employ people who are qualified to do a specific task, why try to stop them?

Why haven’t black entrepreneurs come to the fore and created a viable economic ecosystem? Why keep laying the blame elsewhere?

Regardless of what failures our country experiences daily, the government is complicit in it all, either through a lack of concern or the unaccountable arrogance that it can continue to inflict damage, maliciously and purposely, on us.

But the world is watching this dangerous path of self-destruction the ruling party is enforcing on everyone.

Our freedom has been abused. By relabelling failure as success, it seems no low is too low for our government.