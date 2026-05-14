Education department probes Free State corporal punishment incident after teacher’s arrest

The Free State education department says psychosocial support has been arranged for a Grade 3 pupil following an alleged assault by a teacher.

The Free State department of education says it is conducting an investigation following the arrest of a teacher over corporal punishment allegations.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday, 13 May after she allegedly administered corporal punishment to a Grade 3 pupil at Pulamadiboho Primary School in Intabazwe, Harrismith on Monday.

Department condemns violence against pupils

While corporal punishment was once permitted in schools, it was declared unlawful almost three decades ago under section 10 of the Schools Act of 1996.

In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the department condemned all forms of violence against pupils, including corporal punishment.

“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining safe and nurturing learning environments for every child. We call on community members to remain calm and allow the legal process to take its course,” Ndaba said.

The teacher, he added, is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Investigation into incident

The department further pleaded with members of the public to refrain from circulating videos showing the teacher being escorted by police.

Ndaba said sharing the video risks prejudicing the legal process and may “inflame tensions” in the community.

“The department is conducting its own investigation into the incident to determine the appropriate course of action, including the possibility of instituting internal disciplinary proceedings in line with departmental policy and the Employment of Educators Act,” he said.

“Support has been mobilised for the learner, who will receive psychosocial support to address any trauma arising from the incident.”

Ndaba also said the department will not comment further while the matter is under investigation and before the courts to avoid prejudicing due process.