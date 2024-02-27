Ramaphosa extends Kieswetter’s stay at Sars by two years

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Edward Kieswetter, have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

This follows Ramaphosa’s earlier statement this month announcing an agreement between the two parties to extend Kieswetter’s tenure beyond the end of his term “to enable an orderly transition in the organisation”.

In March 2019, Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter at Sars in terms of Section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act, for a five-year term that started on 1 May 2019. His contract of employment comes to an end on 30 April 2024.

However, Kieswetter will stay on for two more years “to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation”, said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.

“Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the current strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”

Sars leadership ‘acknowledged in matters of Customs’

In June last year, Kieswetter was elected chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The WCO has 185 members, three-quarters of which are developing countries and the council is its highest decision-making body.

He will lead the organisation for a year until June this year.

In accepting the election, Kieswetter said: “Leadership is an inordinate responsibility and a rare privilege to assist international efforts to bring matters of Customs to the centre of international trade facilitation.

“This election is ample evidence that the leadership of Sars in matters of Customs is acknowledged after many years of state capture.”

