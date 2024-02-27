Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as SA’s next Chief Justice

Deputy Chief Justice Maya is set to be South Africa's first woman chief justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he is consulting with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and the Judicial Service Commission to convey his nomination of Judge Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa.

Judge Maya currently serves as Deputy Chief Justice and was appointed to the position in July 2022.

At the time Ramaphosa said: “Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the Judiciary. Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.”

The position of Chief Justice will become vacant on 31 August 2024 when Justice Raymond Zondo’s term of office comes to an end.

Zondo was appointed as a Justice of the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term 1 September 2012.

He was then appointed as the chief justice in March 2022, in a move that angered political parties, including the EFF, as the Judicial Service Commission had nominated Judge Mandisa for the position.

“President Ramaphosa has invited the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Deputy Chief Justice Maya to hold the office of Chief Justice,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa has also consulted the Judicial Service Commission to process his nomination of Justice Dumisani Hamilton Zondi as Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Justice Zondi currently serves as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The term of office of the current Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Xola Petse, will come to an end on 10 July 2024 when he attains the age of 70 and will be automatically discharged from office.

