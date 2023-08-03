‘Kieswetter would rather resign than receive unlawful instructions from politicians’ – Sars on Malema’s claims

By Molefe Seeletsa

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has refuted claims it had been instructed to investigate the individuals who attended the recent Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gala dinner.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the allegations during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Malema alleged “a reliable source” informed him President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter secretly met on Monday to discuss investigating the attendees and sponsors “due to extravagance and flamboyance displayed” during the gala dinner at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni last week.

‘Party-political realm’

On Thursday, Sars denied Malema’s allegations.

“Sars does not, as a matter of routine, comment on statements made about it in the party-political realm. Sars is, however, duty bound on this occasion to issue a response.

“Sars categorically and strongly denies any such meeting between president Ramaphosa and commissioner Kieswetter took place,” the revenue service said.

The taxation authority maintained Kieswetter would resign should there be any undue influence on his work or receive unlawful instructions from politicians “rather than undermine his oath of office”.

READ MORE: Malema accuses Ramaphosa, Lesufi of trying to get Sars to investigate EFF gala dinner

“Commissioner Kieswetter has worked relentlessly to rebuild Sars after it was repurposed by individuals to further the corrupt intent of state capture.

“He would therefore work to protect the hard work of more than 12 500 Sars employees rather than entertain any unlawful request. He has also on numerous occasions cautioned that any Sars employee who takes instruction or colludes with any taxpayer is in breach of the law and faces dismissal,” Sars added.

‘Flamboyance displayed’

The EFF leader earlier boasted about his fully-booked table at the fundraising event selling for R1.2 million. Other tables cost between R250 000 and R750 000.

Malema alleged Ramaphosa wanted Sars to probe whether the attendees conducted business with the state, as well as find out whether their tax affairs were up to date.

ALSO READ: ‘Panyaza buying votes’: EFF accuses Lesufi of using job fair to lure voters

He claimed Kieswetter had already appointed an investigator and directed the probe be concluded by December.

The EFF leader further told reporters on Wednesday he was of the view such alleged actions amounted to politicians using the state to “settle political scores”.

“[Gauteng Premier] Panyaza Lesufi is part of the people who are saying everybody who attended the EFF gala dinner, who gets a tender from our state must no longer get a tender because they take us for fools,” Malema claimed.

Malema said the EFF could report this matter to Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, but would not do so because she was allegedly “extremely compromised”.

Sars’ response to Malema comes after the EFF leader accused the revenue service of “harassing” him and his family in their alleged efforts to find something unlawful against him.