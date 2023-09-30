Here’s what the ANC, DA and EFF are up to today

South Africa's major political parties are busy today, with various community engagements on their calendars.

South Africa’s political landscape is buzzing with activity as key parties gear up for significant events aimed at galvanizing their bases and addressing pressing issues.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will speak at the Siyabonga Rally, which comes on the heels of the EFF’s win in the Maquassi Hills Ward 03 By-Election.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) are not to be outdone. Here’s what you need to know.

EFF’s Siyabonga Rally

Malema is set to address the Siyabonga Rally in the North West Province.

As per EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, the victory served as an affirmation of public trust in the red berets’ commitment to uplift communities.

The Siyabonga Rally is scheduled will kick of on 30 September 2023 at 12 PM, at the Tswelelang Stadium in the Maquassi Hills region.

DA’s WOZA 2024

Meanwhile, the DA is also mobilising for a significant public meeting where they aim to “provide insight on the role that residents play to ensure we rescue the city and province that was once booming with potential.”

A resounding welcome for DA KZN Leader, Francois Rodgers, the Premier Candidate, Mayor Chris Pappas and Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis at the Hellenic community Hall in Durban.



They will today provide insight on the role that residents can play to ensure that we rescue the… pic.twitter.com/TS1Bpz6JlG — DA KZN (@DA_KZN) September 30, 2023

Francois Rodgers, the party’s Provincial Leader, will join DA KZN Premier Candidate Chris Pappas and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The trio will lead discussions focusing on the state of the eThekwini Municipality.

Operating under the campaign theme of Woza 2024, the event aims also to address municipal challenges and discuss potential solutions.

ANC 2019 Manifesto Review

The ANC is not lagging in political activity either. The party’s 2019 Manifesto review is taking place today in the Eastern Cape.

The event kicked off at 11 AM at the Cacadu Sportfield in Emalahleni, and is spearheaded by Fikile Mbalula.

What is a Manifesto Review?



📝 A manifesto is a public declaration or statement of beliefs, intentions, and goals. It's a powerful tool often used to express our principles and vision for change, a roadmap for a better future! 🗺



#2019ANCManifestoReview pic.twitter.com/p2xVlyEuH6 — African National Congress (@MYANC) September 29, 2023

This review follows successful nationwide rollouts which have been conducted in recent months.

Additionally, the ANC initiated a series of Regional Water Engagement Feedback Sessions in Limpopo, aimed at providing progress updates following earlier consultations.

Lastly, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the late Aziz Pahad’s funeral service today.