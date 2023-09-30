LIVE STREAM: SA bids farewell to Aziz Pahad

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service today.

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa Aziz Pahad at the launch of The Rev Frank Chikane’s book, “Eight Days in September” in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 14, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday World / Tsheko Kabasia)

The Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg serves as the venue for the Saturday morning funeral of anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad.

The former deputy minister of foreign affairs died on Wednesday evening at the age of 82.

Funeral service for Aziz Pahad

In addition, former president Thabo Mbeki has also expressed his condolences, honoring the late struggle veteran Aziz Pahad for his contributions to the country.

On Saturday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said death robbed South Africa of one of its finest sons, who valued the freedom of hs people more than his own life or personal comforts.

“We are saddened by his departure but proud of his work and teachings.

“The sun went down with a true leader of our time. A very dignified member of our movement and the party, placing his entire life at the service of his country and his people.”

“Fellow country men and women, let’s release him […] Go well my beloved dimplomat. Go well, cadre of our movement. Go well, my leader,” Lesufi concluded.

[PROGRAMME]: Special Official Funeral Service for Aziz Pahad

READ: Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Aziz Pahad

Special Official Funeral Category 2

Ramaphosa has bestowed upon the late former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister the honor of a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

The late Essop Pahad, Aziz’s older brother who passed away in July, received similar honors.

Ramaphosa also ordered that national flags be lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening.

Ceremonial aspects of the funeral service will be conducted by the police.

[READ]: Obituary of Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad

Tributes for Aziz Pahad

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa extended his deepest condolences to the extended Pahad family.

“Our hearts go out to the Pahad family as they mourn the loss of two brothers and two outstanding servants of our people and our country.

There at ‘the dawn of democracy’

“Aziz Pahad worked for our freedom during his decades in exile in the United Kingdom, Angola and Zambia – a period during which he played a diversity of roles, including as a member of the ANC’s Revolutionary Council and the Political Military Committee and being part of the ANC negotiating team that secretly met representatives of the apartheid regime, and also with leading members of the Afrikaner community,” said Ramaphosa.

“It was fitting that, in acknowledgment of his vast experience in international mobilisation against the apartheid regime, Aziz Pahad was appointed to the department of foreign affairs at the dawn of our democracy and our reintegration into the global community.”

‘Commitment to the principles of equality’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said Pahad’s legacy was one of commitment to the principles of equality, justice, and human rights.

The red berets said “his legacy will forever inspire us to continue the journey toward a more just and equitable society”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pahad’s family and friends, who have been dealt a double blow as they are also still grieving the loss of his brother, Essop Pahad who died earlier this year,” the EFF said.

‘Stealth and strategic mind’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said they considered Pahad’s contribution to “the liberation struggle of our country one of the beacons of hope for the spirit of nation-building our country needs”.

“Few can forget the stealth and strategic mind former minister Pahad displayed during his time in exile and as the head of our diplomatic missions,” said Mashaba.

“Pahad displayed the character and foresight our foreign affairs need at a time when South Africa’s global reputation needs a boost. It is no secret that we have, as a nation, declined in our capacity to positively influence the global agenda for which his ilk was so celebrated.

“South Africa’s democratic project was all the richer under his guidance and participation.”