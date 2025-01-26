JUST IN: EFF demand Angie Motshekga resign, Ramaphosa face Parliament over SANDF DRC fiasco

The party also wants SA troops to be withdrawn from the DRC and Ramaphosa to account before Parliament urgently.

The EFF has reacted to the death of at least 7 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account and his defence minister Angie Motshekga to resign.

The Congolese army, backed by troops from South Africa as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, has been fighting M23 rebel fighters in the East of the country for close to three years now.

But the battle intensified on Thursday and Friday as the armies clashed outside the prominent cities of Sake and Goma, killing several SANDF members and injuring over a dozen.

Why is Ramaphosa silent?

Reacting to the death and reports SA troops in the DRC had run out of provisions, the EFF said the SANDF had failed in leadership and crisis communication.

“The EFF is deeply disturbed by the lack of urgency and respect shown by the SANDF in informing the public and the families of the fallen soldiers.

“It is unacceptable that South Africans were forced to rely on foreign sources for news of this devastating loss, as SANDF delayed in releasing critical information.”

The Red Berets demanded Ramaphosa, as Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, and Motshekga account.

“It is unconscionable that the president remained silent, prioritising his engagement at the World Economic Forum while our nation grieved.

“Similarly, the Minister of Defence’s misleading public statements and delayed response reflect gross incompetence. Both must take responsibility for these failures, and we demand the Minister’s immediate resignation.”

No ammo or place to put the dead

According to City Press, SA soldiers were surrounded and left with no ammunition, essential supplies, or even access to a locked mobile mortuary.

Among the issues was that South African anti-aircraft guns, which could have been used against rebel drone attacks, reportedly had the wrong ammunition.

SA forces were also reportedly left to fight alongside Tanzanian and Malawian soldiers when their DRC counterparts allegedly ran away.

A voice note from a soldier reportedly explained the situation as “very bad”.

At least six SA soldiers died in armed conflict in the DRC last year. 2,900 SANDF members have been deployed to that country.

The EFF said the under-resourced and ill-prepared state of troops in DRC is a “glaring case of neglect on the part of our government”.

“These deployments appear to serve the interests of multinational corporations exploiting the DRC’s mineral wealth rather than prioritising peace or South Africa’s sovereignty.”

Withdraw the troops

It claimed the deaths could have been avoided and called on the deployment of South African soldiers to the DRC to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

“We further call for an emergency joint sitting of Parliament to hold President Ramaphosa accountable and to urgently present the withdrawal plan for our soldiers to return home safely.”

The party offered its condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We stand with you in this time of immense sorrow. May the memories of these heroes inspire a commitment to justice and peace across our continent.”

