Minister Angie Motshekga ‘safe’ as DRC conflict intensifies, 3 SANDF members reportedly dead

The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) has reported the death of three SANDF members in the latest fighting.

As South African defence minister Angie Motshekga prepares to jet home from a four-day to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fighting in that country has intensified, and several countries have urged their citizen to leave.

The Congolese army, backed by troops from South Africa as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, has been fighting M23 rebel fighters in the East of the country for close to three years now.

But the battle intensified on Thursday and Friday as the armies clashed outside the prominent cities of Sake and Goma.

‘Three dead’

While the Department of Defence and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have yet to confirm any South African casualties from the fighting, the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) has reported three deaths.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three SANDF members who tragically lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on January 23, 2025.

“Their sacrifice, along with the injuries sustained by at least 14 other SANDF members during ongoing battles in the region, is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those working to uphold peace and stability,” it said on Saturday.

Calls for evacuation

The escalation has seen the UK, US, and France urge their citizens to leave the city amid fears the situation could deteriorate quickly. According to AFP, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the conflict.

South Africa has yet to issue any evacuation notices in Goma, but its defence minister was in the country this week.

Minister ‘safe’

The minister’s spokesperson, Onicca Kwakwa, told The Citizen on Saturday that Motshekga was safe and would be home soon.

“She is safe. She was part of a larger delegation to the country, and they are all safe,” Kwakwa said.

Motshekga is in the country until Saturday to “strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and the DRC, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defence Cooperation”.

“The Minister’s engagement will contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote peace, stability and security in the DRC,” the department said prior to her visit.

Motshekga also used her visit to assess the operational conditions and welfare of SA soldiers in the DRC.

Kwakwa said a full briefing on Motshekga’s visit and any success or resolutions made would be shared on her return.