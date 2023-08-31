WATCH: ‘It’s a criminal offence’ – Tshwane mayor after EFF disrupts council meeting

The EFF has bee accused of of threatening and assaulting councillors.

A general view at the City of Tshwane council meeting on 24 November 2021, in Pretoria.

Chaos erupted in the City of Tshwane on Thursday after members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted a council meeting.

In a series of videos shared on social media, EFF members in red overalls were seen clashing with other councillors at the Tshwane House.

The Red Berets stormed the session demanding that the metropolitan municipality reinstate the 122 municipal workers who were dismissed following what the city has labelled an “illegal strike” which crippled service delivery.

Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) have downed tools over the city’s decision not to increase their salaries.

According to Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink, the city cannot afford the wage hike due to a budget cut of R3 billion.

[WATCH] EFF disrupting Tshwane council with violence and general disorderly behaviour. This is a criminal offence in terms of the newly approved code of conduct of councillors.

‘We stood our ground’

On Thursday, Brink accused the EFF caucus, led by Obakeng Ramabodu, of threatening and assaulting their colleagues.

The mayor said the party’s actions in council was criminal offence in terms of the city’s new code of conduct.

“Absolutely no protection was provided here, but we stood our ground. We refuse to leave this place… they can come with violence, but we are democratically elected to be here and we won’t be driven out of this council chamber,” Brink said.

Ramabodu took the podium in the House, saying no council meeting would continue without resolving the workers’ issues.

“We are not doing this because we are disrespectful, we are doing this because we have noticed there is a cartel that runs this city from Stellenbosch,” he said.

After the council meeting, the EFF slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for “unjustly taking away” workers’ livelihoods.

“The EFF will not rest until justice is served. It is disheartening to witness such acts reminiscent of the dark days of apartheid, where black people were denied their right to protest and gather against oppressive authorities,” the party said in a statement.

Solidarity with the suspended workers in the City of Tshwane.



Solidarity with the suspended workers in the City of Tshwane.

The EFF stands united with the 130 workers facing suspension. Our commitment to workers remains unwavering. No council will continue until we resolve their issues.

Salaries recalled

Meanwhile, the city has withheld the salaries of workers who did not work in August.

Brink said on Wednesday that 319 employees’ salaries have been successfully recalled while an investigation into the remaining 132 will be processed in the September payroll.

“Salary recalls were implemented in line with the list submitted by line managers reporting that attendance registers were signed by employees, but no services were rendered.

“A memo was circulated, clarifying the procedure which should be followed, if employees did not receive a salary for August 2023 as a result of the unprotected and illegal strike,” Brink said at a media briefing.

The city also intends to lay a civil claim against Samwu for damages suffered during the wage strike.

“After the strike is over, there is going to be a bill that needs to be paid, suffered by the city, ratepayers, and residents. I have asked the city manager to collate that bill for the purposes of a possible civil claim against Samwu,” the mayor added.

While the municipality had obtained a court interdict, criminal cases – including public violence, malicious damage to property and common assault – have also been reported with the police.