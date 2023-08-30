Tshwane protests: Waste heaps up as strikers attack trucks

More waste removal trucks have been attacked and set alight after the month-long municipal workers strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union members in Tshwane. However, many streets and suburbs were still affected by service delivery disruptions while the waste heaps up on the street sidewalks around the city. Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink last week said the waste collection catch-up plan was on track but it was withdrawn a few days later following another attack. “We were making good progress but in the past 24 hours two waste removal trucks were torched,” he said. Brink said it was no…

More waste removal trucks have been attacked and set alight after the month-long municipal workers strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union members in Tshwane.

However, many streets and suburbs were still affected by service delivery disruptions while the waste heaps up on the street sidewalks around the city.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink last week said the waste collection catch-up plan was on track but it was withdrawn a few days later following another attack.

“We were making good progress but in the past 24 hours two waste removal trucks were torched,” he said.

Brink said it was no longer a labour dispute but a criminal assault and added the Tshwane city manager was meeting with police for help.

Groenkloof Resident Association spokesperson Francois Geringer said they have started hiring smaller waste removal companies to work in the area.

“We have done about 400 bins per week. Residents pay R50 towards it and it has been working well. Our area is clean and we don’t have smelly dustbins standing around,” he said.

Geringer said some residents refused to pay for the extra service, but they were few compared to the majority of the residents who wanted to have a clean area.

Ward 59 councillor Shaun Wilkinson said the waste services may be further delayed, or not resume properly this week, as promised by the municipality.

“We received confirmation on Sunday and Monday that we were returning to the normal waste collection schedule,” he said.

Wilkinson said because trucks were not running it adds to a further delay on the already fiveweek backlog.

Wilkinson said he was concerned about these piles of rubbish becoming breeding grounds for diseases, posing health risks to residents.

“Proper waste management and disposal are crucial to avoid these consequences,” he said. Wilkinson said the visual blight affected the area, especially next to the Walkerspruit, and the quality of life for residents.

Ward 53 councillor Juanita du Plooy said the debate about refunding rates charged for garbage disposal was somewhat counter-intuitive.

Du Plooy said the monthly rate of less than R400 paid for rubbish removal was somewhat of a misnomer and added city cleansing should be the correct name.

“The tariff also includes the sweeping of streets, operation of the garden waste sites, operation of the dumping sites and purchase of garbage containers,” she said.

“The collection and disposal of household waste does not stop there. The garbage must be transported to the landfills and dumped.”