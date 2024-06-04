Gauteng water systems to experience intermittent shortages this winter

Rand Water will be conducting planned and unplanned system maintenance on Gauteng's water infrastructure in late June and throughout July

Gauteng suburbs serviced by Rand Water are urged to plan for possible service interruptions this winter.

The water board issued their winter maintenance schedule that focuses on the Eikenhof, Palmiet and Mapleton systems on Monday.

Zwartkoppies and Daleside pump stations will experience one instance of limited service, while the rest will have multiple repairs ranging from hours to days.

“Proactive infrastructure maintenance is important to preserve the quality and integrity of the infrastructure,” stated Rand Water.

Eikenhof system winter maintenance

Rand Water’s maintenance programme begins on 22 June with a one day project at the Busasa Flats in Mogale City.

Johannesburg Water customers and residents of the western parts of Gauteng must then prepare for three-week interruption scheduled from 24 June to 13 July.

From 24 June, Eikenhof will pump at 50% for eight hours, before pumping at 67% for the next 64 hours.

For the remainder of the project, Eikenhof will be pumping at 83% for a period of just over two weeks.

Rand Water Palmiet system winter schedule

The Palmiet system, which services the central corridor of Gauteng, will have four projects of varying severity.

Pumping will not be affected during their 28 June project in Ekurhuleni but the pump station will be operating at 60% on 1 July for eight hours.

From 15 July, Palmiet will be pumping at 68% for 50 hours and from 29 July, the system will be pumping at 76% for 40 hours.

Mapleton’s Bloemendal station off for 40 hours from 5 July

Maintenance on the Mapleton system will start on 5 July with work at the Mapleton and Bloemendal stations. Mapleton will be pumping at 73% for 24 hours, while Bloemendal will not pump at all for 40 hours.

A small project is planned for 19 July that will not affect water supply. However, a lengthy water outage is planned for later that month.

From 26 July, the Mapleton pump station will not be pumping for 77 hours, affecting the eastern parts of Gauteng.

As for Zwartkoppies, there will be no pumping at Daleside station for four hours on 24 June, while Zwartkoppies station will be operating at 50% on the same day.

A tabulated breakdown of the outages can be found here or on the Rand Water website.