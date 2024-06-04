Security firm accused of not paying wages

Financial distress grips UWS guards in Gauteng schools as allegations of unpaid wages surface.

Disgruntled Urban Watch Security (UWS) guards who work in a number of schools in Gauteng have allegedly not been paid for the past three months.

While UWS insisted payments had been made, employees alleged they got “fake proof of payments” as the money did not reflected in their bank accounts.

‘Never received any payment’

Bonginkosi Mncube, who was hired in April, and works at Coronationville Secondary School, said: “We’ve never received any payment from the company.

“They claim the department of education hasn’t paid them so they can’t pay us. We are hungry as we speak, I couldn’t pay rent for two months and I was evicted from my rented place last month.

“We’re out of options and we have come to borrowing money from people. It’s a real struggle for us.”

He said the guards don’t have protective gear. “There is no consistency that shows we are working for one company,” said Mncube.

“They want Psira [Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority] certificates when you are looking for a job but they don’t comply with the pay that Psira stipulates. He said his contract says he earns R4 800 when he is supposed to earn R6 096.”

Mncube sent us a proof of payment that was sent to him by the company, but he said no payment was received.

Allegedly dismissed for being vocal

Nicole Smith was allegedly unfairly dismissed recently for being vocal and bringing “unnecessary attention” to UWS, as she was told in a meeting with management.

She worked from March to May, although “we never signed any contract and didn’t get paid”.

Smith said she felt abused. “I would start work at 5.30am and knock off at 6pm, and it’s not safe for me as a female in an area like Westbury, which is notorious for shootings.

“UWS doesn’t treat people right because, how do you make people work for free? Where do they think we get transport money? I struggled a lot as a mother as I couldn’t afford nappies and milk, yet I am working.”

Smith said UWS kept on changing dates of when they would be paid, but “they were always lying”. She reported the issue to community leader Melissa Davids who has been writing to the department of education to try to get this matter resolved – to no avail.

Next payment on 6 June – lawyers

UWS, which commented via Marholenina Attorneys, said: “There were employees who were not paid during the month end of March and May 2024 and we gladly confirm that such employees have now been paid in full. We would like to confirm that the next payment for such employees will be on Thursday, 6 June….”