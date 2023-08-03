Ekurhuleni power: ‘Load rotation’ implemented in these areas until 8 Aug

By Cheryl Kahla

Following recent incidents of theft and vandalism on the 66 kV network cable infrastructure, the City of Ekurhuleni announced plans for a load rotation strategy.

This decision, which also follows an attempted theft at the area’s primary substation infrastructure, is expected to affect numerous districts within Kempton Park.

Ekurhuleni load rotation

Ekurhuleni said the load rotation schedule will be in effect from 3 to 8 August 2023, with technicians striving to restore power sooner if possible.

Load rotation schedule

The schedule as set out by the City of Ekurhuleni reflects a systematic rotation of outages across the different areas.

The affected areas include:

Kempton Park West,

Kempton Park Ext 1-5,

Birch Arces Ext 1-24,

Birchleigh,

Terenure,

Van Riebeeck Park,

Kempton Park Central,

Rhodesfield, Sky Park,

In2 Food,

Edleen,

Norkem Park,

Glen Marais,

Glen Eagle,

Aston Manor,

Nimrod Park,

Allen Grove,

Bonaero Park, and

Parts of Pomona.

The timing ranges from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 the next day, divided into five periods.

3 August

FROM UNTIL NAME OF AFFECTED AREAS 15:00 19:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-3, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield. Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen 19:00 22:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona 22:00 7:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield. Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen

4 August

Rotating outages are scheduled across five periods throughout the day, affecting areas such as Norkem Park, Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Kempton Park West, and more. The schedule alternates between the two main groups of affected areas.

FROM UNTIL NAME OF AFFECTED AREAS 7:00 11:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor. Nimrod Park. Allen Grove Bonaero Park Parts of Pomona 11:00 15:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central… 15:00 19:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor. Nimrod Park. Allen Grove. Bonaero Park. Parts of Pomona 19:00 22:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central… 22:00 7:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park. Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona

5 August

Similar to the 4th, with five periods of outages. The affected areas are largely the same but include additional places, such as Sky Park, In2 Food, and Edleen.

FROM UNTIL NAME OF AFFECTED AREAS 7:00 11:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central… 11:00 15:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor. Nimrod Park. Allen Grove. Bonaero Park. Parts of Pomona 15:00 19:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central… 19:00 22:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona… 22:00 7:00 Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield. Sky Park. In2 Food. Edleen

6 August

Five periods of outages again but the affected areas vary more throughout the day, with some periods affecting a longer list of areas including Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, etc.

FROM UNTIL NAME OF AFFECTED AREAS 7:00 11:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona 11:00 15:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1 to 5, Birch Acres Ext 1 to 24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield. Sky Park. In2 Food. Edleen 15:00 19:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona 19:00 22:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield, Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen 22:00 7:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona.

7 August

The schedule maintains five periods of outages, alternating between areas like Norkem Park, Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Kempton Park West, and their extensions.

FROM UNTIL NAME OF AFFECTED AREAS 7:00 11:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-3, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, & Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield, Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen. 11:00 15:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona 15:00 19:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield, Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen. 19:00 22:00 Norkem Park, Parts of Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Glen Eagle, Aston Manor, Nimrod Park, Allen Grove, Bonaero Park, Parts of Pomona 22:00 7:00 Kempton Park West, Kempton Park Ext 1-5, Birch Acres Ext 1-24, Birchleigh, Terenure, Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park Central, Rhodesfield Sky Park, In2 Food, Edleen.

8 August

Another five periods of scheduled outages, affecting a similar set of areas to previous days, including Norkem Park, Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Kempton Park West, and more.