Will there be light for the weekend? – Eskom announce load shedding change

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

Power utility Eskom has announced reduced load shedding this weekend due to “lower demand”.

The country is currently battling stage 1 rolling blackouts, with stage 4 previously set to kick in at 4pm. However, Eskom announced on Friday afternoon stage 3 will kick in instead.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today (Friday) until 05:00 on Saturday. Thereafter, stage 1 will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Saturday. This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice”.

It said a generating unit at Camden Power Station has returned to service, but one at Matla and two at Camden and Kriel stations were down for repairs.

Delays in returning to service a unit at Kendal and two at Tutuka stations are making the situation worse.

“Breakdowns are currently at 15 901MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 014MW.”

Load rotation

On Thursday, the City of Ekurhuleni announced a load rotation strategy to reduce the impact of power cuts from theft and vandalism.

The city said an attempted theft at the area’s primary substation infrastructure would affect a number of districts within Kempton Park.

Load rotation is expected to continue until next Tuesday, 8 August 2023, with technicians aiming to restore power sooner if possible.

It comes just days after Eskom announced it had handed power back to the municipality to implement rolling blackouts.

Eskom previously accused the metro of failing to reduce power loads, saying it had “engaged the municipality regarding its failure to load shed its customers”, and started cutting power to customers directly.



