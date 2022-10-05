Brian Sokutu
5 Oct 2022
Ekurhuleni Mayor dispels her rumoured ousting

The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni yesterday gave a veiled indication of its intention to mount an offensive similar to the motion of no confidence which led to the exit of the DA’s City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse last Friday.

Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell speaks during a meeting at the the Mehlareng stadium in Tembisa, 5 August 2022 to respond to the memorandum that was handed over to her recently amid large scale protests. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Despite some political murmurings, driven by the ANC’s unhappiness with the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalition government in the City of Ekurhuleni, mayor Tania Campbell is undeterred in dispelling as “untrue” her rumoured imminent ousting. The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni yesterday gave a veiled indication of its intention to mount an offensive similar to the motion of no confidence which led to the exit of the DA’s City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse last Friday. NOW READ: Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor, 139 councillors voted in support Warning that its final assessment in Ekurhuleni would “guide us on what is...

