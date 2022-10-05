Ekurhuleni Mayor dispels her rumoured ousting

Despite some political murmurings, driven by the ANC’s unhappiness with the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalition government in the City of Ekurhuleni, mayor Tania Campbell is undeterred in dispelling as “untrue” her rumoured imminent ousting. The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni yesterday gave a veiled indication of its intention to mount an offensive similar to the motion of no confidence which led to the exit of the DA’s City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse last Friday. NOW READ: Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor, 139 councillors voted in support Warning that its final assessment in Ekurhuleni would “guide us on what is...

Despite some political murmurings, driven by the ANC’s unhappiness with the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalition government in the City of Ekurhuleni, mayor Tania Campbell is undeterred in dispelling as “untrue” her rumoured imminent ousting.

The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni yesterday gave a veiled indication of its intention to mount an offensive similar to the motion of no confidence which led to the exit of the DA’s City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse last Friday.

Warning that its final assessment in Ekurhuleni would “guide us on what is to be done soon”, ANC caucus spokesperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi said “it is becoming clear that they [DA-led coalition] are struggling to govern”.

“There is general unhappiness coming from the majority of the community. From the state of the city address, there is no sense of strategic direction provided by the coalition. “The approved budget did not take into consideration community inputs and this led to the resignation of the DA-appointed former MMC of finance.

“Worse, the budget tariffs and policies were insensitive to the economic conditions faced by communities – such as taking away of free basic electricity. Service delivery has taken a racial turn, where townships are neglected in favour of the white minority suburbs.

“There are also indications of tampering with administrative and procurement processes.” He also criticised Campbell for not appointing an MMC for infrastructure after the removal of Ndzipo Khalipa of the Congress of the People (Cope) faction aligned to Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota.

“Failure to appoint the MMC of such a crucial portfolio is a clear sign of a fractured and indecisive DA-led coalition,” said Dlabathi.

Dismissing rumours about her imminent exit, a bullish Campbell said: “Subsequent to events in the Johannesburg council last week, rumours have been circulating regarding the state of the multiparty coalition government in the City of Ekurhuleni.

I feel it prudent to dispel these rumours. “When we assumed office in November 2021, we undertook to get back to basics, to improve the lives of all who live in the city.

To date, the multiparty coalition has made great strides in delivering on our mandate. “Service delivery remains at the top of the agenda for the multiparty coalition, as it has done for the past 11 months.

We are undeterred by rumours, as they are just that – rumours.” Freedom Front Plus chief whip in parliament Dr Corné Mulder, also serving as chair of the coalition technical committee, said the multiparty government had done “exceptionally well since the local government elections”.

He praised Campbell for “always going out of her way to consult other political partners” and said that when it came to fighting corruption, Campbell was “on top of her game”.

