Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
5 Oct 2022
4:45 am
Ekurhuleni Mayor dispels her rumoured ousting
Brian Sokutu
The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni yesterday gave a veiled indication of its intention to mount an offensive similar to the motion of no confidence which led to the exit of the DA’s City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse last Friday.
Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell speaks during a meeting at the the Mehlareng stadium in Tembisa, 5 August 2022 to respond to the memorandum that was handed over to her recently amid large scale protests. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
