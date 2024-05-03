PODCAST: DA denies spying on opposition parties

DA national spokesperon Solly Malatsi discusses critical matters affecting the DA and the upcoming elections

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has refuted allegations his party had carried out spying activities on other political parties.

Malatsi was reacting to allegations from some councillors in the City of Johannesburg. The councillors claimed the party had enabled spying activities on members of the ANC, Al-Jama-ah and parties who were in opposition when Herman Mashaba was the mayor of Johannesburg.

In an interview with The Citizen’s politics podcast, The Movement, Malatsi said various investigations had proven the allegations were false.

According to the City of Johannesburg, the anti-corruption unit Group Forensics Investigation Services (GFIS) had allegedly used a gadget to tap phones and laptops. The unit was formed by Mashaba to fight corruption in the city.

Departure of black leaders from DA

Malatsi also spoke about the departure of black leaders such as Mmusi Maimane from the DA and his views on the role of black leaders within the DA.

He spoke about the policies of the official opposition, and why he thought the DA should be given a chance to govern South Africa.

Multi-Party Charter

Meanwhile, Malatsi said the Multi-Party Charter was still intact, despite some partners suggesting they could work with the ANC in a coalition arrangement.

WATCH THE FULL PODCAST BELOW: