Despite pleas to Joburg residents from its mayor to keep her job, Mpho Phalatse has been ousted with 139 councillors voting in support of her removal.

The sitting was convened by newly elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

The IFP abstained from the vote. Makhubela has since allowed for a caucus break.

*This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney