Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell yesterday moved to dispel any misinterpretation that she sought to defend embattled city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi, who along with two other senior officials, face the tabling next week of a motion of no-confidence by some minority parties in council, due to their alleged involvement in graft.

According to councillor Joe Mojapelo – chair of the Independent Citizens’ Movement – several minority parties have endorsed the submission of the motion, set to lift the lid on the alleged involvement of the three senior civil servants in the awarding of a fraudulent tender.

The motion, seen by The Citizen, calls for the immediate suspension of Mashazi, the ICT (information communications technology) head of department and the project manager, over allegations of irregularities.

Campbell’s spokesperson Warren Gwilt initially said she could not comment on the motion until it was served in council, saying: “If there is evidence of wrongdoing, the matter will be reported to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee.”

Asked for comment on investigating civil servants’ alleged unethical conduct, Campbell said she took such allegations seriously.

“As and when matters warrant, they are referred to the relevant investigative bodies. “We encourage people to report matters to the authorities if they have substantive evidence of wrongdoing,” said Campbell.

On how much progress has been made in Hawks investigations, following claims of alleged corruption within Ekurhuleni since she took over as mayor, said Campbell: “The Hawks are an investigative body and only correspond when further information is required or when cases are concluded.”

Contrary to allegations by some members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) that she failed to exercise political oversight over Mashazi, Campbell said the municipal manager accounted to her weekly, during their engagements.

In the aftermath of the vacated position of MMC for infrastructure and real estate – previously held by the ousted Congress of the People deployed councillor Ndzipho Kalipa – Campbell confirmed that her Cabinet has been restructured, with the roads, maintenance and drainage functions moved to transport MMC Alco Ngobese’s portfolio.

“The alignment was part of original coalition agreements. “This was done to align Ekurhuleni with structures in other municipalities,” she said.

