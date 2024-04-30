SOCA: New Ekurhuleni mayor wows to reclaim hijacked buildings, fight GBVF

The City of Ekurhuleni plans to take back the CBDs in the municipality from criminals and drug lords.

An Ekurhuleni Metro police car outside the Boksburg vehicle pound, 27 May 2022. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Ekurhuleni is expected to embark on a campaign to reclaim hijacked buildings in different parts of the municipality, says the newly elected mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza in his maiden State of the City Address (SACA) on Tuesday.

Clean-up operations in the CBDs

Xhakaza said the city would enforce a joint operations programme with law enforcement agencies to reclaim the buildings which belong to the municipality.

“Just here in Germiston we are faced with a huge challenge of hijacked buildings, mainly around the Dumisani Masilela Theatre, an area which has become foreign in our own space,” Xhakaza said.

Xhakaza said the municipality would reclaim the hijacked buildings and repurpose them.

“A serious clean-up campaign of our CBDs is not negotiable, and the chief of police and his team have received a briefing and we expect immediate action,” he said.

Xhakaza said he believed that most of the criminals behind the hijacking of buildings in the CBDs around Ekurhuleni were undocumented foreign nationals.

Despite this he said there would be a concerted effort to fight crime in the CBDs including the sale of drugs, pick pocketing and human trafficking.

“These operations must be carried out by a multi-disciplinary by-law enforcement team which will also include the Saps and Home Affairs, as we believe that many of the people behind this may be undocumented foreign nationals,” he said.

The City of Ekurhuleni was not the only one battling with the issue of hijacked buildings in the CBD, Johannesburg and Pretoria were also experiencing the same problem.

GBV and Femicide

On the other hand, Xhakaza said the city would also work hard to ensure the safety of women and children in the communities.

He said Gender-Based-Violence and Femicide (GBVF) remained a social concern but said the municipality would prioritise the safety of vulnerable people.

“We recognise that GBVF is part of our social construct and therefore we believe that we can eliminate this pandemic if we work with both survivors and perpetrators,” he said.