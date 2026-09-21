Ekurhuleni murders: Lesufi welcomes breakthrough in Dawn Park murder investigation

Police have made a breakthrough in the Dawn Park murder case, arresting three suspects over the weekend.

The Gauteng provincial government has hailed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the murder of Jabulile Ntimba, describing the breakthrough as a decisive step in the fight against violent crime.

The arrests follow intensive investigative work by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Police earlier announced a breakthrough had been made in the Dawn Park murder case, arresting three suspects over the weekend, a move the Gauteng government said underscored the power of sustained investigations and community cooperation.

Progress

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the development reflects the importance of persistence and collaboration.

“We welcome the progress made by the investigating team and commend all officers involved. This demonstrates the importance of sustained police investigations, cooperation from communities and decisive action against violent crime.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Jabulile Ntimba and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that victims of violent crime receive justice,” Lesufi said.

Operation Shanela

The provincial government also highlighted ongoing law‑enforcement drives such as Operation Shanela and lockdown operations in Kempton Park and across Ekurhuleni, aimed at disrupting criminal activity, apprehending suspects and restoring community safety.

Provincial government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said these operations include targeted interventions such as roadblocks, stop-and-searches, compliance inspections, and intelligence-driven patrols.

“The provincial government will continue to support the implementation and impact of these operations and strengthen coordination between the Saps, Gauteng traffic police, municipalities and other law-enforcement agencies.”

Community engagement

Lesufi urged communities to remain active partners in the fight against crime.

“We welcome this latest breakthrough and urge communities to continue working with law enforcement by providing information that can assist investigations and bring perpetrators of crime to justice.”

Ekurhuleni victims named

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) has named the nine victims who were brutally murdered in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Saps disclosed the names on Monday, 21 September, following a major breakthrough in the chilling series of women’s murders.