Rottweiler attacks toddler and grandmother in KZN

The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of an investigation by the South African Police Services.

A 67-year-old woman and a toddler are in critical condition after they were attacked by a Rottweiler in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the grim attack happened on Thursday in Kwadukuza.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said it is unclear why the dog attacked the child and her grandmother.

Rottweiler attack

“IPSS Medical Rescue received a call to assist a lady and her grandchild after they had been attacked by a Rottweiler. On arrival of paramedics, the 67-year-old female and her three-year-old grandchild were found to have sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the dog.

“Both patients were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue and transported to a nearby hospital under the care of an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life Support paramedic,” Meyrick said.

Meyrick said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of an investigation by the South African Police Services (Saps).

Animal attacks

Last week, a tourist was killed in Pilanesberg National Park after an elephant attacked him. The individual, said to be a Spanish man, stepped out of his car to take a picture, sources said.

A park visitor said that their family was on a game drive and saw an ambulance rush past, presumably to collect the injured tourist. The seriously injured man was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

While no official statement has been issued yet, several sources at the Pilanesberg National Park confirmed the incident.

In April this year, a 79-year-old tourist was killed and four others injured when an aggressive elephant bull charged and overturned a safari vehicle in Zambia’s Kafue Park.

A month prior, social media was awash with videos that showed a safari incident where a male elephant and a safari vehicle were at a stand-off in Pilanesberg.

On 24 June this year, a game farm worker’s worst nightmare came true on Sunday after a man was mauled to death by a lioness while fixing a fence and installing a gate.

Addiitonal reporting by Hein Kaiser

