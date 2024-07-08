Spanish tourist killed by elephant in Pilanesberg

The seriously injured man was rushed to hospital but later succumbed from his injuries.

“Visitors to the park must realise that these are wild animals.” Picture: iStock

A tourist was killed on Sunday afternoon in Pilanesberg National Park after an elephant attacked him. The individual, said to be a Spanish man, stepped out of his car to take a picture, sources said.

A park visitor said that their family was on a game drive and saw an ambulance rush past yesterday afternoon, presumably to collect the injured tourist. The seriously injured man was rushed to hospital but later succumbed from his injuries.

While no official statement has been issued yet, several sources at the Pilanesberg National Park confirmed the incident.

“Visitors to the park must realise that these are wild animals,” said the source at the park who wished to remain anonymous, as provincial authorities have yet to issue a statement.

“You cannot simply get out of your vehicle and approach an animal. Selfies or getting closer photo opportunities with an animal that may see you as a threat or invader of their territory can have dire consequences,” they added.

Other attacks by wild animals

In April this year, a 79-year-old tourist was killed and four others injured when an aggressive elephant bull charged and overturned a safari vehicle in Zambia’s Kafue Park. A month prior, social media was awash with videos that showed a safari incident where a male elephant and a safari vehicle were at a stand-off in Pilanesberg.

On 24 June this year, a game farm worker’s worst nightmare came true on Sunday after a man was mauled to death by a lioness while fixing a fence and installing a gate.

The Free State police have opened an inquest case after a 43-year-old game farm worker was mauled to death by a lioness on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Lorraine Earle said the victim and his supervisor had just finished putting up a gate at one of the game farm’s lion enclosures.

The source said that an official statement on the elephant attach will be made by the North West Parks and Tourism Board later today.

