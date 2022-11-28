Electric ‘People’s Trains’ to run on Naledi-Jozi line

Lunga Mzangwe

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) announced yesterday that trains on the Naledi corridor to Johannesburg would return to service.

Train service returns

In a statement, Prasa said they would be running new electric modular unit trains for the first time on the line from Naledi, Soweto, to Johannesburg.

There would be new conditions for the trains, known as The People’s Trains, the rail agency said.

“No smoking, no littering, eating/drinking, churches, trading, no gambling is allowed inside the train.

“Anyone found breaking the rules shall be liable for a fine,” read the statement.

The return of the trains under the new conditions was met with mixed emotions.

For some, it dashed hopes of earning a living, while others hoped it would be a safe space amid rampant crime.

Thabiso Maake, a former train hawker, said the return of the train was useless to him as he would not be able to continue with his business.

Maake said he had been selling on the train for more than 10 years until they were forced by the lockdown to stop working.

“For me, the return of the train will not change anything because I still won’t be allowed to sell inside.

“So the train being there or not makes no difference for me.

“The train used to be a source of income for many people and when it was shut down, we really struggled,” said Maake.

‘This fancy train will not benefit me’

In March, Prasa brought a coal train onto the Naledi line, but it did not last long.

“We thought when it returned for the first time in March, things would be better but we were never allowed to sell.

“So this fancy train will not benefit me.

“People used to support us a lot in the train but now we are in the dark.

“I hope they provide us with stalls in the station so that maybe we can start making a living,” said Maake.

Thulani Mvelase, a commuter from Naledi, said the coal train was not reliable and, in some instances, it never arrived.

“No one would say anything to us, so I’m really not sure how this train will work this time,” said Mvelase.

“What also was frustrating is that Prasa only allowed us to buy a single trip, which was a huge inconvenience.

“We want them to sell weekly and monthly tickets because that way we can budget. The single trips feel like you are just paying for a taxi.”

Mvelase said he was happy that hawkers would not be allowed on the train.

“I feel like it is going to be Gautrain standards. I think robberies will also decrease.

“I feel happy [only] a certain number of people will be allowed in one train to avoid the stampede we were used to,” he added.

