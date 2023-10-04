Trains between Joburg and Germiston suspended after bridge collapse

Two people aged between 21 and 25 were injured while crossing the bridge when it collapsed before 2pm on Wednesday.

Gauteng Metrorail has temporarily suspended trains operating between Johannesburg and Germiston. Photo: Gallo Images

Gauteng Metrorail has temporarily suspended trains operating between Johannesburg and Germiston on Wednesday due to the collapsed pedestrian overhead bridge between Jeppe and George Goch stations.

Two people aged between 21 and 25 were injured while crossing the bridge when it collapsed just before 2pm on Wednesday.

They were taken for further medical assessment at Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

Services affected

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the overhead footbridge collapsed onto the railway train tracks, damaging the Overhead Traction Equipment.

“Metrorail and Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) technical team and management are also at the scene to assess the extent of damages and work on service recovery plans.

“Metrorail management wishes the injured a speedy recovery and apologises to commuters for the inconvenience this may cause to their traveling arrangements

“Commuters traveling on the Johannesburg and Germiston lines are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice,” Mofokeng said.

Mofokeng said an investigation into what led to the collapse of the bridge will be established.

She said more information will be posted on all Metrorail Gauteng platforms including Commuter WhatsApp groups, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

ALSO READ: Two injured after bridge collapses in Jeppestown, Joburg

Joburg bridges

Earlier this year, the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA) 2021/2022 annual report showed 90% of the city’s bridges were found to be in poor condition.

The JRA said some of the more critical bridges include, among others, the three inner-city bridges Queen Elizabeth, Biccard and Harrison Bridges, Kilburn Bridge, Belgrave Bridge, West Road Bridge, Pier Road Bridge, Maphumulo Bridge and Mmila and Vincent series bridges.

“The rehabilitation of all bridge structures along the M1 and M2 are also deemed critical. It is worth noting that West Road Bridge, Canterbury Road Bridge, and Pier Road Bridge have been completely closed off due to safety concerns.

“The replacement and rehabilitation of bridges are underway for M2 Joints Replacement, Modderfontein Bridge, 5th Road Bridge, Canterbury Culvert Bridge, Mzimhlophe Pedestrian Bridge, and Indlovu Bridge Repairs projects. A total of six bridges have been rehabilitated and reconstructed to date,” it said.

ALSO READ: An accident waiting to happen: Joburg’s bridges crumbling, but no money to fix them