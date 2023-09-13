WATCH: Eskom attends to illegal connections in Garankuwa

Even with all controls in place, the power utility continues to experience high incidents of theft and vandalism.

Screengrab of the video of the illegal connections in Garankuwa’s industrial area.

Embattled power utility Eskom said it is attending to illegal connections by a neighbouring community in Garankuwa’s industrial area.

A video circulating on social media shows exposed wires illegally connected to Eskom’s transformer in the area.

“This high-risk practice which poses significant safety hazards that do not only affect those conducting these criminal acts, but often children who fall victim to such illegal activities, was recently brought to Eskom’s attention,” said the utility’s Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi.

Watch the video of the illegal connections

Embattled power utility Eskom said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a video showing exposed wires illegally connected to its transformer by a neighbouring community in Garankuwa’s industrial area. #IllegalConnections #Garankuwa @TheCitizen_News #Eskom pic.twitter.com/wm3pnxD6IQ September 13, 2023

Qithi said it is giving this matter the urgency and attention it requires.

“Illegal connections involve unauthorised individuals connecting or tapping into the power grid or transformer, in this case, without approval from the service provider. This is a prevalent problem in many parts of Gauteng, particularly in informal settlements.

“To combat illegal connections, theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure, Eskom employs various measures to avert equipment failures that lead to unplanned and extended outages affecting law-abiding, paying customers and community service points such as healthcare and education facilities, businesses, and the economy at large,” said Qithi.

ALSO READ: Stage 6 load shedding to continue indefinitely

Theft and vandalism

Qithi added that even with all controls in place, the utility continues to experience high incidents of theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure, which is beyond what it can handle.

“Communities in areas with illegal connections tend to become hostile towards our technicians when trying to remove these wires. Of further concern to us is that many communities tend to replace the removed illegal connections just a short time after their removal.

“As part of our ongoing drive to fight and prevent incidents such as the ones portrayed in the video, vandalism and theft of the electricity equipment, Eskom also partners and collaborates with community members, security companies, business forums, community policing forums, the South African Police Service, Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies to try and reduce electricity-related crimes,” said Qithi.

ALSO READ: De Ruyter could face legal action for ‘unauthorised’ Eskom probe – SIU