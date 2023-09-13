R400k worth of goods seized at ‘illegal booze distillery’

Police said the distillery was operating illegally

Branded boxes, tons of liquor, a matrix printer and bottle caps were seized by police. Photo: Saps

KwaZulu-Natal police have bust a liquor distillery in Westmead for allegedly operating illegally.

Police said three suspects were caught in the act of manufacturing illegal spirited liquor at the distillery on Tuesday.

During the raid, branded boxes, tons of liquor, a matrix printer and bottle caps, all valued at about R400 000 were recovered and seized.

“In an operation involving officers from Crime Intelligence, KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board, a courier company and brewery expert from the affected alcohol brand, intelligence was gathered about a company which was manufacturing counterfeit liquor and an operational plan was put in motion.

“During observation it was uncovered that the gates to the building were always shut, however the suspects were continuing with their shenanigans behind closed doors,” Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

When police entered the building they found three men in the act of bottling self-made liquor branded with the name of a well-known vodka brand, he added.

“The three suspects, aged between 29 and 42 years old, will appear in court soon.”

ALSO READ: Drug dealers bust with R1.7m worth of dagga hidden in tyres

Drugs bust

In a separate incident this week, about 8990kg of dagga were discovered – concealed ingeniously within vehicle tyres – by the South African Police Service (Saps) K9 unit and Crime Intelligence in Springbok, Northern Cape.

The massive drug haul, with an estimated street value of R1.7 million, was unearthed during an intelligence-driven sting operation on 5 and 6 September in the Namakwa District.

Police spokesperson, Lt Col Sergio Kock, said their operation zeroed in on Port Nolloth, where they apprehended a male suspect whom they found in possession of the large quantity of hydro dagga.

