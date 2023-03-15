Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
15 Mar 2023
4:50 am
News

Eskom’s non-technical losses: Dealing with non-paying municipalities ‘not good for elections’

At 30% of capacity, non-technical electricity losses consume about 7 500MW of available capacity – more than the deficit that causes load shedding in the first place.

Govt not dealing with non-paying municipalities because it's 'not good for elections'
Izinyoka-nyoka (illegal electricity connections) at Kya Sands in Johannesburg, 10 November 2020. Residents pay R250 a per shack a month to the people who connected it illegally. Eskom is losing billions of rands from these connections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Blackouts need not be as severe as they are now as Eskom is keeping mum about the fact it is producing just under half the electricity of what it could and that a third is being stolen or not paid for presently. If the power utility cut off illegal connections and municipalities and people who don’t pay, the rest of the country would not have to be in the dark. Eskom admitted to The Citizen that 30% of every spark of power is stolen or not paid for. The company attributes this loss of electricity to what it calls “non-technical...

