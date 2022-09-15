Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
15 Sep 2022
4:50 am
News

Eskom’s stolen electricity is more than the deficit which results in load shedding

Hein Kaiser

'Eskom only has two options: to get help with its debt burden from national government or impose massive increases in tariffs to users.'

Eskom's stolen electricity is more than the deficit which results in load shedding
Izinyoka-nyoka (illegal electricity connections) at Kya Sands in Johannesburg, 10 November 2020. Residents pay R250 a per shack a month to the people who connected it illegally. Eskom is losing billions of rands from these connections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
If Eskom cuts off power to nonpayers then there would, in all likelihood, be no need for load shedding. The utility said that 30% of its generating capacity is presently being stolen or had not been paid for. That 30% is more than the deficit which results in load shedding. Eskom calls it nontechnical losses. It explained: “Nontechnical losses refer to electricity theft, non-payment by customers etc.” It amounts to around 13 500 megawatts out of a total of about 45 000 megawatts in generating capacity. If Eskom managed to collect unpaid bills and snip illegal connections, the 4 000...