Eskom set to extend load limiting roll out across Gauteng

Eskom said Load limiting was successfully implemented in Fourways and will now be rolled out to several other areas in Gauteng.

Load limiting will alow the minimal use of electricity for essential appliances such as lights, TVs, Wi-Fi routers. Photo: iStock

There is some good news for Gauteng residents, with Eskom announcing that its load limiting pilot project to manage and optimise electricity consumption during load shedding is expected to rollout out across more areas in the province.

This comes after the initiative was successfully implemented in Fourways.

Bsaically, load limiting is part of the Demand Side Management (DSM) initiative to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid during Stages 1 to 4 of load shedding.

Minimal electricity use

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the project was successfully implemented in Fourways, and subsequently rolled out in Riverside View in the second half of 2023.

“The initiative focuses on select customers with smart meters as these have the technical functionality to be controlled remotely. Through load limiting measures during Stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps.

“This will allow customers to continue with the minimal use of electricity for essential appliances such as lights, TVs, Wi-Fi routers, fridges and security systems. An hour before the start of load shedding, Eskom will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 Amps by sending a message to their cellphone,” Qithi said.

Qithi added the the system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption.

“Thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for 30 minutes before supply is restored.

Other areas

The power utility has urged all its customers with compatible meters where load limiting will be implemented to support the initiative which ensures that they continue to have electricity for the duration of load shedding.

Qithi said the next rollout will be implemented in Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall where smart meters have been installed.

“The success of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the cooperation of customers, and their willingness to reduce their electricity consumption to below 10 Amps,” Qithi said.

