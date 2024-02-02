Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu

Senior Print Journalist

4 minute read

2 Feb 2024

05:50 am

Ekurhuleni’s financial ‘bad state’ sparks political wrangling

ActionSA criticises service delivery in Ekurhuleni, demands intervention amidst Auditor-General dispute over audit report.

Ekurhuleni’s financial ‘bad state’ sparks political wrangling

City of Ekurhuleni council meeting Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Amid the stand-off between the Auditor-General South Africa (Agsa) and the cash-strapped City of Ekurhuleni over the release of the metro’s 2022-23 audit report, ActionSA has painted a gloomy picture of the city being plagued by poor service delivery and owing creditors R4 billion. With ActionSA Ekurhuleni caucus leader Siyanda Makhubo having implored Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo to intervene, it has emerged that the metro was in dispute with Agsa over the report. Agsa deni delayed release Agsa has denied claims by finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga that it delayed the release of Ekurhuleni’s audit report,…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Amid the stand-off between the Auditor-General South Africa (Agsa) and the cash-strapped City of Ekurhuleni over the release of the metro’s 2022-23 audit report, ActionSA has painted a gloomy picture of the city being plagued by poor service delivery and owing creditors R4 billion.

With ActionSA Ekurhuleni caucus leader Siyanda Makhubo having implored Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo to intervene, it has emerged that the metro was in dispute with Agsa over the report.

Agsa deni delayed release

Agsa has denied claims by finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga that it delayed the release of Ekurhuleni’s audit report, saying it “noted the unfortunate and misleading public statements”.

“Agsa confirms it had completed the metro’s audit on time. However, the municipality has raised a dispute with the national audit office regarding their audit outcome for the 2022-23 financial year, which caused the delay in tabling the report.

“The matter is being handled by the two parties in line with Agsa’s long-standing dispute resolution processes.

ALSO READ: Cemetery crisis: Burial space is shrinking

“For many years, we have used these processes to settle audit disputes in a fair manner, as guided by the Public Audit Act and the International Standards on Auditing,” said the Agsa.

Agsa’s position of city finances ‘politically motivated’

In his capacity as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chair, Dunga said he believed the audit institution’s position on the city’s finances was “politically motivated – something Agsa is not known for”.

“Agsa appears to be struggling with the fact that the city – the only municipality whose finances are in the capable government led by the EFF – are in order, with sound financial oversight and intact systems to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used for maximum service delivery,” said Dunga.

Asked by The Citizen to respond to allegations on social media that he “looted millions from the municipality”, having allegedly purchased expensive cars and homes for girlfriends, Dunga said it was “sad when we have to respond to social media platforms of parody accounts”.

Portraying a “messy state” of the city finances, Makhubo said: “It is becoming apparent that the ANC-EFF coalition government, led by the hapless mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, has led Ekurhuleni to the brink of being placed under administration for failure to pay creditors on time.

ALSO READ: Mountain of trash, fire ‘toxic’ in Ekurhuleni

“In October 2023, ActionSA successfully petitioned the speaker to call an extraordinary council meeting – to debate the state of the city’s finances.

“ActionSA expressed its concerns over service delivery failures, largely caused by the city’s inability to pay service providers,” said Makhubo.

Ekurhuleni creditors

Ekurhuleni creditors included Eskom (owed R1.5 billion), ERWAT (R117 million), Outsourced Contractors (R2.5 billion) and Rand Water (R174 million).

Makhubo said ActionSA would “continue to use avenues available to ensure that those who have led this city into the brink of collapse are held to account”.

He said failure to table the city’s 2022-23 annual financial statement, reflected “a lack of accountability and adherence to legal requirements – as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act”.

ALSO READ: The silent land grabbers: Are companies stealing public spaces?

Read more on these topics

ActionSA auditor general cogta Ekurhuleni municipality Gauteng service delivery

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Monitoring West Rand’s most famous residents
News Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas
South Africa WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror
News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe