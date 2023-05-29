Niehaus vows to discard 'ANC scumbags' into garbage bin of history'

By Faizel Patel

Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has gone on a tirade and vowed that his new political movement, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) is going to “make sure that the scumbags of the governing party be discarded into the garbage bin of history.”

Niehaus made the derogatory comments on social media platform Twitter on Monday.

Allegations

His remarks come after three ANC members were reportedly being investigated by the police after a case of bribery was opened over the weekend against them.

ANC’s parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, Section 194 Committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi and former Cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson have been accused attempting to extort funds from suspebded public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make her Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office “go away”.

ANC corrupt

Niehaus said the ANC is “corrupt and rotten to the core.”

“The only way for them is to go, and to be discarded into the garbage bin of history. ARETA is going to make sure that this is exactly where all of these scumbags go.”

ANC beyond repair

Asked if the ANC could be repaired, Niehaus said “nope.”

“The ANC is beyond repair. It can no longer be fixed. It’s dead and rotten to the core. If I still believed it could be fixed, I would have stayed inside and tried to fix it, as I’ve attempted to do for years. The ANC can no longer be fixed, that’s why I left and started Areta,” he said.

Taking action

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula who Niehaus called “old mealy mouth” said the governing party will take action if allegations of attempted bribery against its members are true.

Speaking to the media following the ANC leadership’s visit to North West on Sunday, Mbalula described the allegations as “ghost”, saying the governing party was not aware of which members were implicated.

“[The journalist] writes a story and then he doesn’t mention names. The allegations are there… we don’t know what they are talking about, whether there is veracity in the whole thing, but [the allegations] says there were SMSes exchanged.

“If there is any member of the ANC who would have done the things that has been reported, surely there would be action. Heads will roll definitely because we do not play. You go wrong, and we hit you. We hit you hard. The ANC will not hesitate to act,” he said.

Mbalula suggested that the allegations would further harm the ANC’s reputation.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

