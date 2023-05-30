Water shortage: Olievenhoutbosch community in dire need

Residents in RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch are still without water and sanitation more than six years after the project to build 1 200 RDP houses in Townlands was delayed numerous times over the years. In August last year, the project was stalled again, causing work on the project to be suspended due to additional costs which had to be approved. Desperate and frustrated residents moved into the houses on their allocated stands, whether the houses were complete or not. Struggles Grace Mathala has been living in Olievenhoutbosch for seven years and said water was an issue. “It’s fine living here,...

Struggles

Grace Mathala has been living in Olievenhoutbosch for seven years and said water was an issue. “It’s fine living here, but also not so fine.

We don’t have water or toilets. We need a road and bridges,” she said. Mathala said children struggled to get to school because they had to cross a river.

“We don’t have schools or creches this side. When it rains, our children can’t go to school. Some people can’t even go to work,” she said.

“This river is taking the lives of people. When it rains and you try and cross from that side to this side, you die.”

Deaths

ANC ward councillor Tembeni Thabatha said many people have died crossing the river because there was no bridge. “If I am not mistaken, 12 people have lost their lives… since 2015.

The issue of a bridge has been on the budget since 2017, but it still hasn’t been built,” he said. Thabatha said the community, needed water.

“The residents have to use portable toilets because there is no water. There are a lot of issues here. Service delivery is also nonexistent,” he said.

Yesterday, members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and City of Tshwane officials visited the Olievenhoutbosch Extension RDP houses and Townlands Social Housing Project to assess the progress of building 1 200 houses, of which 468 were incomplete.

Time frame

DA shadow MEC for human settlements Meryn Cirota said bulk water should be installed in eight to 12 months.

“Nobody can live without water. It is difficult living in circumstances where you haven’t got sewerage or drinking water and you have to wait for temporary toilets and tankers to bring you water.”

He said the funds were not released timeously and that led to delays and the rise in costs. Cirota confirmed the city last week approved R23 million to finish the project.

“We were told the delays were because of Covid and caused an increase in the project cost. It’s been on hold for nearly six years and residents moved in.”

GS Fencing and Construction project manager Themba Mothwa said there was an increase in the project scope and they had to wait for the city to renew the contract and increase the amount.

“We only got that approval from the council last week to go ahead,” he said.

Mothwa said 70% of the units were 90% complete while 30% of houses had to be built from scratch. Mothwa said there was a project in the design stage to lay 9km of internal roads with storm water drainage and build four bridges.

