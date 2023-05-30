By Marizka Coetzer
30 May 2023
Water shortage: Olievenhoutbosch community in dire need

DA shadow MEC for human settlements Meryn Cirota said bulk water should be installed in eight to 12 months.

Water shortage - RDP
Photo for illustration purposes, iStock
Residents in RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch are still without water and sanitation more than six years after the project to build 1 200 RDP houses in Townlands was delayed numerous times over the years. In August last year, the project was stalled again, causing work on the project to be suspended due to additional costs which had to be approved. Desperate and frustrated residents moved into the houses on their allocated stands, whether the houses were complete or not. Struggles Grace Mathala has been living in Olievenhoutbosch for seven years and said water was an issue. “It’s fine living here,...

