By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
10 Jun 2023
5:37 am
News

Eskom reprieve warning

Minister of Electricity said yesterday Eskom was making “marginal yet significant”, progress in implementing its power plan.

Winter might not be as bad as was predicted because Eskom has managed to return its Energy Availability Factor (EAF) to 60% – a level last seen in September 2022. However, that EAF is not something the power utility should be proud of. Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said yesterday Eskom was making “marginal yet significant”, progress in implementing its power plan, which intends to improve the performance and power stations to ensure energy security. Improvement He attributed the reduced stages of load shedding to Eskom’s improved generation over the past week and added that demand was also lower than...

