Don’t get left in the dark: Tips for working during load shedding

By Faizel Patel

With the onset of winter, load shedding is likely to get worse during the cold season, with the possibility of power cuts even hitting stage 8, Eskom warned.

While many people are working from home, the ongoing power cuts by Eskom can be a big drawback to productivity.

Planning

Anne-Marie Pretorius from IT and Management Consulting firm Bizmod says with the rolling blackouts, planning and organisation are fundamental requirements and skills for all, whether it be in personal or work life.

“Despite the lack of power, we are still required to meet our commitments and delivery goals and, as load shedding is not going anywhere, the quicker we are equipped to work within these parameters the better.

“Many companies, who can, have put a backup plan in place to ensure employees can continue working during load shedding,” Pretorius said.

ALSO READ: Load shedding leading to anxiety and depression which can be fatal, say psychologists

Responsibility

Pretorius adds that individuals who have a hybrid working arrangement, the onus may fall on them to ensure they have a plan in place to continue working when the power goes out if they are not at the office.

Load shedding tips

Install a UPS backup for Wi-Fi

This will allow you to stay connected even during the power cuts. UPS systems are more affordable compared to inverters, generators, or solar power solutions, and they can provide you with the necessary connectivity to continue working.

Charge your devices

Ensure all your technology and devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, are fully charged before load shedding commences. This will enable you to remain productive during power outages without having to rely on external power sources. By having your devices ready, you can avoid falling behind on your work or having to play catch-up later.

Keep a power bank handy

Having a power bank on standby is a smart move. It can be a lifesaver when your devices start running out of battery during load shedding. A fully charged power bank will provide an additional power source to keep your devices functioning, ensuring uninterrupted work.

Alternative workspaces

If you have the flexibility to work remotely and don’t have a backup power supply at home, it is essential to have a list of coffee shops, coworking spaces, or other establishments with Wi-Fi that operate during load shedding. This way, you can relocate to these places and continue working without disruptions.

Stay informed

Eskom‘s load shedding schedules can change frequently, making it challenging to anticipate power outages. By using Eskom Se Push app or other reliable sources, you can stay updated on the schedules and plan your work accordingly. Being informed about upcoming load shedding will help you manage your time effectively and prioritise tasks.

No excuses

Pretorius emphasised that the frequency of load shedding means it’s now part of people’s daily lives and can no longer be an excuse for non-delivery or unavailability when it comes to work commitments such as joining a virtual meeting.

“By implementing these tips and being prepared, you can work efficiently during load shedding, ensuring that your work commitments are met, virtual meetings are attended, and you remain connected even in challenging power(less) situations,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Stage 8 load shedding likely in winter’ – Eskom