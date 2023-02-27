Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves power utility

Citizen Reporter

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has announced that he will be leaving the power utility at the end of February.

The power utility said in a statement on Monday that Mantshntsha joined the group on a fixed-term contract three years ago.

‘Difficult’ period

According to Eskom, Mantshantsha had agreed to join the team as spokesperson to lead the media desk during a “difficult” period when the organisation needed to restore trust and credibility in its dealings with the public and stakeholders.

Eskom added that over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on its real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load shedding.

“This has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile, and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments.

“Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure,” said Eskom Interim Group Chief Executive Calib Cassim.

“Eskom is grateful for his contribution to our organisation, and we wish him well during his next journey.”

Replacement

Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom Group spokesperson with immediate effect while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson is underway.

She is currently the Senior Manager for Retail Centre of Excellence and has been employed by Eskom for 21 years.

Mokwena has also served as the Gauteng Customer Services Senior Manager and Gauteng Distribution Spokesperson dealing with challenging issues such as Soweto debt.

André de Ruyter

Eskom’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) André de Ruyter has also left the struggling state-owned entity.

The announcement was made by Eskom last week Wednesday.

De Ruyter is the eleventh CEO in 13 years to leave Eskom.

ALSO READ: Eskom announces Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson

*Addition reporting by Faizel Patel