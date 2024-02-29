EXCLUSIVE | EC prison boss costs department R100K by taking his staff of 40 to Mangaung Prison for lessons on Bester’s escape

After Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung Prison, the acting commissioner of Eastern Cape prisons Lucky Mthethwa travelled to the Free State prison with 40 managers from the province’s 45 prisons to learn best practises from that prison and also learn from the mistakes of the facility. The trip, which was also attended by all directors and deputy directors from the correctional service’s provincial office, allegedly cost the department R100 000 in travel claims in a single month as the senior officials used own cars for the operation. Meeting with ANC called to discuss waste of tax money This revelation comes as…

After Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung Prison, the acting commissioner of Eastern Cape prisons Lucky Mthethwa travelled to the Free State prison with 40 managers from the province’s 45 prisons to learn best practises from that prison and also learn from the mistakes of the facility.

The trip, which was also attended by all directors and deputy directors from the correctional service’s provincial office, allegedly cost the department R100 000 in travel claims in a single month as the senior officials used own cars for the operation.

Meeting with ANC called to discuss waste of tax money

This revelation comes as a group of senior correctional services officials in the Eastern Cape with assistance of the Police, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru), have written to the ANC leadership in the province asking for a meeting to discuss waste of tax payer’s money at the Eastern Cape office with Mthethwa at the helm.

This week The Citizen exclusively reported how Mthethwa has cost the department R1.4 million so far for staying at East London hotel since taking over as Eastern Cape’s acting commissioner of prisons in May 2021.

A document the disgruntled group prepared for tabling at the meeting with ANC reads:

“After the visit from Mangaung prison they never gave us any best practices to implement in our prisons. When looking at Bester escape we are now wondering what best practices one could get from that Mangaung Prison.”

Allegations of milking of travel allowance budget

The national Correctional Services Department confirmed to The Citizen the trip to Mangaung took place and defended it.

Mthethwa’s detractors also allege travel claims increased by tenfold since Mthethwa took over as acting commissioner in May 2021 fuelling suspicions of the milking of the department’s travel allowance budget.

The impeccable sources who are critical of Mthethwa’s leadership, alleged that one time he traveled with another official to Goedemoed Maximum Prison in Free State to arrange for a prison transfer – something that is normally done over the phone.

The two claimed for the cross border provincial trip.

The group also alleged that in addition to his salary, Mthethwa rakes in between R30 000 to R40 000 per month from travel claims.

The document which will be tabled in the meeting further said: “This information must be verified on persal system and on his logbook for all the kilometres he claimed starting from May 2021 to February 2024. In addition to these claims is that Lucky Mthethwa is claiming subsistence and travelling allowance per day for the three years he has been acting as the regional commissioner of the Eastern Cape.”

Decisions negatively affect society

In the meeting-request letter addressed to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi, Popcru provincial secretary Xolani Prusente said: “We feel, the matters and decisions taken in our department are negatively affecting the society, hence we request the meeting with our ANC, so that we are advised and assisted on how to approach these matters, going forward. We wish the provincial chairperson of the ANC can form part of the meeting.”

Through his spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana, Mthethwa, referred all questions to the national Correctional Services Departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Approached for comment, Nxumalo said: “Senior Management Service (SMS) members such as Mr Mthethwa utilise their private vehicles for official business and the Department is liable to reimburse the SMS officials for such business trips. For as long as Mr Mthethwa remains in the acting capacity, he is thus entitled to submit claims for the trips undertaken.”

Mthethwa to receive settlement fees at end of acting period

Mthethwa is set for another huge pay day when he finishes his acting term.

Nxumalo explained: “Due to the fact that the transfer is temporary, this means that this can end at any time. When this acting period ends, Mr Mthethwa will return to his position. The department would then be liable to pay Mr Mthethwa resettlement fees again.”

He added that learning of best practices from other correctional centres is not only allowed but encouraged in the field of corrections.

“Hence, correctional facilities frequently engage in knowledge sharing and collaboration with other institutions to improve their operations, enhance inmate outcomes, and ensure staff safety,” Nxumalo added.

