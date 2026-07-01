Court rejects Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea deal, says sentence ‘too lenient’

This relates to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria has rejected the plea deal entered into by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

On Wednesday, Matlala returned to the court, where magistrate Ignatius Du Preez handed down the judgment.

Du Preez noted that the crimes Matlala is accused of were committed out of greed. He said he was not convinced Matlala entered into a plea deal out of genuine remorse or out of a need to obtain a lesser sentence.

“I have noted the willingness of accused one to cooperate in the investigation of high-ranking officials implicated in criminal conduct, and I appreciate that he holds information that could assist the NPA,” said the magistrate.

“It is admitted on behalf of accused one that he is remorseful because accused one entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the NPA, which is set to reflect the accused’s remorse and, as your legal representative put it, your partial rehabilitation.

“You are willing to assist the NPA with information and evidence to pursue high-ranking officials involved in criminal conduct. Whether an offender is sincerely remorseful and not merely sorry for himself for having been caught is a question of fact.

“Before I can find accused one is genuinely remorseful, which may be a mitigating factor, substantial in nature, I must have a proper appreciation of, among other things, what motivated accused one to commit the deeds, what has since provoked his change of heart and whether he truly appreciates the consequences of his actions. These offences were committed out of greed and for no other reason.”

NPA must investigate

The magistrate said that although Matlala was willing to assist the NPA with investigations, the duty to investigate and prosecute rests with the South African Police Service (Saps) and the NPA, and not with the accused.

“It remains their responsibility to conduct thorough and independent investigations and to assemble the evidence required to bring offenders to book. The fact that the accused one holds evidence against high-ranking officials cannot come at the cost of justice.

“His cooperation may assist the state, but it cannot be permitted to replace the state’s own diligent efforts, nor may the accused one’s cooperation be used to purchase a sentence that fails to reflect his own criminality.”

Proposed sentences

Proceedings were adjourned for the parties to discuss the proposed sentences. The court proposed an effective 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

In the plea deal, the state asked the court to depart from the prescribed minimum sentence, proposing 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven years suspended.

This means Matlala would effectively spend eight years in prison.

In the plea deal, the state recommended that his companies, Medicare24 Tshwane District and Luxo Africa Brand Investments, be fined R1 million each, with the fines suspended for five years, provided no similar offences are committed.

However, the court proposed a combined fine of R4 million, suspended for five years.

Matlala turns state witness

Matlala turned state witness after reaching a plea deal with the state on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

He also pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud, and money-laundering charges.

This relates to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

During Thursday’s proceedings, state prosecutor Santhos Manilall, reading out an affidavit by Investigating Directorate Against Corruption senior investigator Suneel Bellochun, told the court that the agreement was reached on 22 June, with Matlala pleading guilty to all charges.

Matlala was among 17 accused facing charges relating to a controversial R360 million health services tender with the Saps.

The case also involves suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Investigations found the tender to be irregular, with at least R50 million being paid out before it was ultimately cancelled in May 2025.

Manilall indicated that Matlala had agreed to be a state witness and would implicate high-ranking individuals.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa