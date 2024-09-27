Family awaits return of wrongly buried loved one

A year after Dudu Kubisi was buried by another family, her body has still not been returned to her family. DNA results are pending.

The DA’s Gauteng spokesperson for health and finance, Madeleine Hicklin, accused the Gauteng department of health of refusing to take responsibility.

In June 2023, Kubisa was knocked over by a car and died at the scene. She was placed in a state mortuary and subsequently buried by the wrong family.

Woman buried by wrong family

Her sister Martha said: “There was a woman who was admitted at Steve Biko Hospital. When she died they placed her in the mortuary, but for some reason took my sister’s body.”

The other woman had been known to the hospital and it is not clear how the mix-up occurred.

“In November, the family received a call inviting them to fetch the body,” said Kubisi.

The body was exhumed, but not handed to the family

“They told us they needed to do DNA in July, but we still have not received our sister’s body.”

Body cannot to handed over with DNA results

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “According to regulations, the body cannot be handed over to the Kubisi family until the results of the DNA are released.

“The DNA process is the competency of Saps under the Forensic Science Laboratory. The Saps investigating officer attached to the matter is the only one who can respond. The family was advised to contact Saps victim identification centre for an update.”

