Family of Mpumalanga boy run over by garbage removal truck angered by inaction against driver

The family of a young Mpumalanga boy who died in October last year after being reportedly driven over by a...

The family of a young Mpumalanga boy who died in October last year after being reportedly driven over by a garbage removal truck belonging to the municipality is furious because “no disciplinary measures” were taken against the driver.

Mlondi Ndlovu, three years old, was playing with his twin brother in Rockdale informal settlement in Middelburg when the garbage removal truck from the Steve Tshwete local municipality allegedly reversed and drove over him.

The driver allegedly drove away from the scene but was stopped and brought back by community members.

Mpumalanga community protest

Mlondi’s grandmother, Sibongile Maseko, said she was not happy about the outcome of the investigation conducted by the municipality because it did not even suspend the driver.

“The municipality did not conduct any action until last week, when the community protested, demanding that the municipality take action against the driver.

“I worry that the municipality is now refusing to take responsibility, and they say the vehicle was not at the scene when it happened. I need to see the driver being arrested and the municipality paying for what they did,” said Maseko.

She said Mlondi’s brother was traumatised that even when at school playing with toys, he kept saying he saw the two wheels of the truck injuring his brother. One of her worries, she said, was that the driver was continuing with his life as if nothing happened.

Maseko said it was not the first time a truck knocked down a child, as in April 2023, a one-and-a-half-year-old Smanga Sibanyoni from New Town informal settlement allegedly sustained injuries after being knocked down by another garbage removal truck.

The Citizen has seen a letter in which the municipality responded to the angry residents, who demanded that action be taken against the driver who reportedly killed Ndlovu.

The police case has been referred to the provincial commissioner since the local police seem compromised.