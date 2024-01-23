Fedusa calls on Durban University of Technology VC to step down

Fedusa has demanded lifestyle audits on the Vice-Chancellor and the University Council.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) is calling for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Fedusa Deputy General Secretary Ashely Benjamin said the federations had raised concerns about issues of irregular tenders, governance matters, questionable appointments, purging of staff and irregular financial spending by the leadership of the university.

ALSO READ: Calls for Hawks and SIU to investigate Unisa

A call for lifestyle audits for DUT management

“In light of the outlined issues, Fedusa calls for the immediate dissolution of the DUT Council, the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Thandwa Mthembu, and the appointment of an Administrator to conduct a comprehensive investigation and a Lifestyle Audit of Council members and Executive,” Benjamin said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Battle over Unisa’s future: Let Blade cut freely

Benjamin said there were also issues with the security tender at the university.

“Fedusa has consistently raised concerns about irregularities in the university’s tender processes, notably in the security tender process leading to the appointment of Izikhova Security Services,” he said.

Problems in SA universities

According to Fedusa, South African Universities have become a feeding trough for corrupt leaders.

“Fedusa asserts that South African universities should not be exploited for corrupt gains, and it calls for decisive action to curb such malpractices. The organisation strongly emphasises the need for transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership within the higher education sector,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin said the federation had no choice but to ask for a complete overhaul of the university’s management.

“Fedusa has corresponded with the DUT Council, Bonginkosi Nzimande, the Minister of Education, Training, and Innovation, and the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, seeking intervention on various issues,” Benjamin said.

A few months ago the University of South Africa (Unisa) also faced similar allegations of maladministration and mismanagement. The debacle also placed a spotlight on the qualifications at the university.

The Citizen had e-mailed the DUT for a response on the matter. This article will be updated as soon as comment is received.