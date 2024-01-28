Two people shot dead in Montclair, Durban

Police will be investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting

Paramedics said they responded to multiple calls of the shooting on Radcliffe Road just before 9pm on Saturday. Photo: iStock

Two people have been shot dead in Montclair, south of Durban.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to multiple calls of the shooting on Radcliffe Road in KwaZulu-Natal just before 9pm on Saturday.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were already in attendance when they arrived on scene.

“Paramedics were shown to a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes in. Paramedics found three men in the vehicle and immediately assessed them. Unfortunately two males believed to be in their thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body and they were declared deceased at the scene.

“One male also believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilize him on scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however police will be investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting.

Police shootout

Last week, two suspected criminals linked to a spate of murders were shot dead in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shooting occurred on Brackenhill Road in Hillcrest, Durban on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) had operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were on the police’s wanted list in connection with three counts of murder.

“The police officers spotted a vehicle which matched the description of the one which the suspects were said to have been travelling in. With their blue lights on, police officers signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to stop.”

Netshiunda said the suspects refused to stop, got out of their vehicle, and opened fire at police. Officers returned fire.

“Two suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. No police officer was injured during the shootout. The suspects were wanted in connection with a case of double murder in which two men were shot and killed outside a tavern in Molweni on 4 January,” Netshiunda said.

