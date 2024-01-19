Two suspects fatally wounded in yet another Inanda shootout with cops

This is the second shooting in the township this week after six suspects died in a shootout with police officers at a house in Emachobeni.

The suspects were shot and killed by police officers in Inanda in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: Stock

Two suspects have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the suspects were shot and killed by officers in Inanda in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence, which led them to a property in Inanda.

Shootout

“Police had operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the individuals who were suspected to have been involved in the killing of three people and the attempted murder of seven others in Newlands on Thursday last week.

“A simultaneous operation at Eskebheni and Emaplazini in Inanda saw the police having to take cover from the suspects’ gunfire. Police returned fire, sparking a shootout. After the shootout at both crime scenes, two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years old, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said two pistols, a shotgun and 94 rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.

“The search for more suspects continues,” Netshiunda said.

Inanda shootout

This is the second shooting in the township this week after six suspects died in a shootout with police officers at a house in Emachobeni in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said information about the whereabouts of the suspects wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjacking led them to the house.

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Emachobeni in Inanda. Upon announcing their arrival, the suspects responded with a hail of bullets towards the police and the men of the law returned fire. After the shootout, six suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three more suspects, two men and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested.

“One police officer was grazed by a bullet on the hand,” said Naicker.

